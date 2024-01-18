Disregard purported increase in fares by commercial transport operators – Ministry urges public

Accra, Jan.18, GNA – The Ministry of Transport has dismissed media publications of purported increase in transport fares by commercial road transport operators from Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

“We wish to inform the general public that there has not been any negotiation with the transport operators for a review of the transport fares,’’ a statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry said on Thursday.

“We, therefore, urge the public to disregard the purported increase.’’

“When it becomes necessary for such negotiations and the decisions are taken, the public will be appropriately informed, as has been done in the past.”

It said the Ministry would continue to ensure fair and reasonable public transport fares, keeping in mind the needs of transport operators and the public.

GNA

