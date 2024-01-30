PAC commended for helping to reduce infractions

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Jan 30, GNA – Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei Asare has commended members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament for working hard to reduce infractions cited against public institutions in the Annual Auditor-General’s Reports.

Admitting that though some infractions against institutions may have reduced the quantum of money involved, she was hopeful that a time would come when the infractions would be few with very minimal monies involved.

The institutions include district and municipal assemblies, schools, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Mrs Osei Asare, also a New Patriotic Member of Parliament for Atiwa East, made these comments when the Ministry of Finance appeared before the PAC hearing at the Parliament House in Accra.

Mr James Klutse Avedzi, the Chairman, noted that the Committee was considering the report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of MDAs for the year ended 31st December 2022.

Some of the infractions cited against most of the agencies were unremitted withheld taxes; overpayment of pension; outstanding returned cheques; unpaid Communication Service Tax and outstanding National Fiscal Stabilisation levy.

The PAC began its public hearing on Monday, January 29, 2024, to consider a report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of the MDAs for the year under review.

It would also evaluate a report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of public boards, corporations and other statutory institutions for the period.

The PAC is expected to end its proceedings on Friday, February 23, 2024.

GNA

