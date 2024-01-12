Nzema deserves better DEMO to hit Ghana Gas Company

By P. K. Yankey

Takoradi (W/R), Jan. 12, GNA – The youth of Nzema in the Ellembelle, Jomoro and Nzema-East districts are bracing up to embark on a demonstration against Ghana National Gas Company over the deteriorating nature of roads from Samenye barrier to Half-Assini and New Town in the Jomoro Municipality.

The “Nzema Deserves Better DEMO”, scheduled to take place on Monday, January 15 to Friday, January 19, is on the theme: “Ghana Gas Resort Must Stop to Fix Samenye, Half-Assini to New Town Road.”

The Convenor, Nana Blay Miezah shared the sentiments in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Takoradi ahead of the demonstration.

He explained that trucks of Ghana National Gas Company at Atuabo had been plying the Samenye, Half-Assini to New Town road from the initial stages of the building the Gas Processing plant at Atuabo in Ellembelle and a Naval Base in the Jomoro area until the road started deteriorating.

He said as a result, Ghana Gas Company decided to construct a private road to its operational parameters thereby abandoning the major road under contention.

Nana Blay Miezah said as part of their corporate social responsibility, Ghana Gas Company must stop and fix the Samenye, Half-Assini – New Town road.

He said the nature of the road was affecting the movement of goods and services thereby crippling businesses and the local economy.

“Passengers usually become stranded on their way since most of the drivers are not willing to drive on that stretch”, he added.

Nana Blay Miezah said apart from the deplorable roads, Ghana National Gas Company acquired land at old Nzulezo two years ago for a project, which usually got flooded anytime it rained.

He indicated that the area in contention was usually flooded and muddy pool at old Nzulezo, which meandered its way through Benyin to Ngrekazo and conglomerate at the Ellonyi bridge before emptying into the sea.

He pointed out that activities of Ghana Gas Company had blocked water on the surface to flow and subside thereby flooding the entire area, including the Ngrekazo, Benyin and Ellonyi parks for recreational activities.

Nana Blay Miezah urged Ghana Gas Company to address the two teething problems being the road network and the flooding situation in the area.

He said the intended peaceful demonstration was expected to start at the Ellonyi bridge to Benyin, Ghana Gas Beach Resort.

GNA

