Faila Cook-a-thon: Roger Quartey donates to support in celebrations

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Tamale, Jan. 12, GNA – Mr Roger Quartey, Chief Executive Officer of Roger-Q Production has donated to the Executive Chef Faila Abdul-Razak’s team to support in the celebration at the end of the cook-a-thon event.

The items included cartons of Power Mandela Vital Energy drinks, branded lights, T-shirts, and hats, to make the occasion a memorable one.

The presentation was made by an entourage from Roger-Q Production, spearheaded by Mr Yahaya Seidu on behalf of Mr Quartey, who is also the Head of Production of UTV as well as the face of Power Mandela Vital Energy drink.

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak has ended her attempt to break the Guiness World Records (GWR) with 227 hours cooking period on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, which she started on January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

A statement issued by the Roger-Q Production team said Mr Jomo Inusah, who received the items on behalf of Chef Faila expressed gratitude to the benefactor and the entire team of Roger-Q Production for the gesture.

Dr Arnold Mashud, a member of the cook-a-thon organizing team, on behalf of Chef Faila’s family and management thanked the donors, saying: “We want to appreciate the support we have received so far from Power Mandela, so on behalf of Faila and the team we want to say a big thank you for taking time out of your busy schedule to come and support us.

“Your support will not be taken lightly because we want to ensure that you are part of the success story, and your presence here is motivating us. It is energizing us to want to do more, so Power Mandela, power to the people, and power to Faila. Thank you so much and God bless you,” the statement said.

Mr Roger Quartey, the recent recipient of the Most Influential TV Producer 2023 award by the Ghana Leadership Awards, in a message expressed his pride in supporting Chef Faila’s remarkable endeavour.

He underscored; “This initiative has not just united Ghanaians but also placed a huge spotlight on the beauty and diversity of the Northern Region. It’s heartening to witness such attention and recognition for the region’s potential.

“We donated Power Mandela Energy drink on the last day of the event as a token of our support for what Faila is doing, and to replenish the energy of the team and supporters for the celebration ahead.

“Our commitment extends beyond this event; we aim to bolster numerous worthy causes and uplift several lives within our society through the drink+care foundation.”

GNA

