Assembly Member-elect expresses commitment to community development

By Philip Tengzu

Kperisi, (UW/R), Jan. 12, GNA – Mr Yahaya Abdul-Walliu, the newly-elected Assembly Member for Kperisi Electoral Area in the Wa Municipality, has expressed commitment to working towards ensuring that the major development needs of the electoral area are met.

He explained that the electoral area was plagued with many challenges and that his focus would be to tackle them.

He cited timely access to primary healthcare services in some communities in the electoral area, access to potable water and extension of electricity across the electoral area, among some key issues he would tackle.

Mr Abdul-Walliu said this in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kperisi on his plan for the area for the next four years.

He indicated he came to build on his predecessor’s successes to help mitigate the challenges the people in the area were facing.

He said with support from the Unit Committee Members of the area, he would seek support from development agencies and lobby the municipal assembly to achieve the needed development for the area.

On health, Mr Abdul-Walliu said the Kperisi Health Centre needed support in terms of infrastructure development and logistics to enable it to provide the needed healthcare services to the people in the area.

He added that the Sagu and Chegli communities in the area needed a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound each to help bring primary healthcare services closer to their doorsteps.

Mr Abdul-Walliu indicated that the two communities were currently providing some of those services from temporal structures and needed befitting facilities for quality and effective service delivery.

“We are appealing to the NGOs, Ghana Health Service and the Municipal Assembly, if there is any support, they can offer any of the two communities (Chegli and Sagu), you are most welcome,” the Assemblyman-elect appealed.

Other challenges in the community, he mentioned, included poor educational infrastructure, inadequate furniture, and inadequate teachers, among others.

Mr Abdul-Walliu indicated that he had written to the management of Nusrat Jahan Ahmadiyya College of Education to send some of its teacher trainees to schools in the Kperisi Electoral Area to undertake their teaching practice as part of measures to help solve the issue of teacher deficit.

He also appealed to the leadership of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to post more teachers to schools in the electoral area to help improve the quality of academic activities.

Mr Abdul-Walliu also identified incomplete electrification of communities in the Kperisi Electoral Area and inadequate sources of potable water in the communities as other challenges confronting the people.

