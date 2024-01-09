NPP will focus on strategy and tactical approach to win the 2024 elections – Nasara Coordinator

By Muyid Deen Suleman,

Kumasi Jan. 9 GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is focusing on coordinated strategy and tactical approaches in its electioneering campaigns to win the 2024 general elections.

Mr Saalim Mansur Bamba, Ashanti Regional Nasara Coordinator of the party, who stated this, said the NPP had a focused campaign strategy which surpassed any other political party in the country and that was its trump card for 2024

Speaking at the opening of a capacity building and training workshop for all Nasara Coordinators in the region, Mr Bamba, pointed out that, the election of flag-bearers of the two main political parties from the northern part of the country, demanded an effective tactical campaign strategy in the northern, Zongo and other settler communities in the country.

The training was to equip the coordinators on the campaign procedures, strategies, rules and approaches, as the party gears up for the 2024 general elections.

It also sought to enlighten, guide and prepare the minds of the participating coordinators on a well-developed framework, as well as the strategies to implore in winning support for the party at their various levels.

He said all the necessary logistics would be provided to the coordinators to make their work more effective in their areas.

Mr Bamba said the economy which posed a serious challenge for Ghanaians was gradually bouncing back, adding that, Ghanaians had seen the current global economic dynamics and were ready to retain the NPP in power to build on the solid foundation for economic take-off.

He reiterated the need for Ghanaians to consider the numerous social and economic interventions of the NPP government and help it to continue for the betterment of all.

He said given Dr Mahmudu Bawumia the opportunity to serve Ghana was the surest way to sustainable economic development of the country.

