AMA Head of Public Affairs receives the Best 2023 Regional PRO Award

By Albert Allotey,

Accra, Jan. 9, GNA – Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah, the Head of Public Affairs at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), has been accorded the Best 2023 Regional PRO of the Year at the 4th Government Public Relations Excellence (GOPREX) Awards.

Mr Ankrah received the prestigious Public Relation honour at a ceremony filled with accolades and recognition at the forecourt of the Ministry of information in December 2023.

The GOPREX Awards, sponsored by the Volta River Authority, Ghana Revenue Authority, Stratcom Africa, and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, aimed at acknowledging individuals and teams that have demonstrated exceptional communication skills, strategic thinking, and innovation in advancing government public relations.

The AMA, in a statement copied the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Ankrah competed among other Public Relation Officers (PROs) from across the country namely Godwin Anthony Nkunu, PRO, Upper East Regional Co-ordinating Council, Henrietta Afia Konadu Aboagye, PRO, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Tally Ansah Asiedu, PRO, Central Regional Co-ordinating Council and Yaa Boahema Intsiful, PRO, Greater Accra Regional Co-ordinating Council to win the award.

It said Mr Ankrah with an impressive track record in shaping the narrative of the AMA stood out among nominees from 16 regions due to his dedication to fostering transparency, disseminating information effectively, and building positive relationships between the public and the Assembly.

“Under Nii Ankrah’s leadership, the Public Affairs Unit at AMA has implemented several successful communication campaigns, through innovative use of social media, community engagement programmes, and strategic media relations enhancing public awareness and engagement on key issues such as sanitation,” the statement said.

It mentioned that other PROs from the Ministry of Information, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources were also awarded with the Most Active Social Media PR of the Year 2023, Best Media Engagement Ministry of the Year and Best PRO of the Year respectively.

Professor Patrick Agbesinyale, the Ministry of Information Chief Director, was honoured with the most PR-friendly Chief Director of the year, 2023.

The statement said Mrs Ethel Codjoe Amissah, the Head of the Public Relations Coordinating Division at the Information Services Department, who delivered the keynote address at the presentation of awards, lauded PROs for their endeavours in strengthening the government’s public relations infrastructure.

She noted upswing in the overall performance of PROs and expressed optimistic about greater accomplishments in the ensuing years and urged the awardees to share impactful stories, acknowledging their challenges while ensuring ongoing support for their outstanding service.

Mrs Amissah encouraged officers to enhance their understanding of combating misinformation, particularly in anticipation of upcoming elections, aiming at protecting the nation from potential harm.

Mr David Owusu Amoah, Acting Director of the Information Services Department, urged PROs to contribute actively towards their institutions and the nation at large through recognition and promotion of values.

Mr Ankrah expressed gratitude for the recognition and attributed the success to the collaborative efforts of the entire Public Affairs team at AMA, management and all staff and emphasized the importance of transparent and accessible communication in building trust between the government and the public.

