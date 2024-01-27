NPP Primary: Wireko-Brobby loses to EXIM Bank CEO  

By Prince Acquah

Twifo Hemang (C/R), Jan. 27, GNA – Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency have elected Mr Lawrence Agyinsam, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana EXIM Bank, to lead the party in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Mr Agyinsam beat Mr Bright Wireko-Brobby, the incumbent Member of Parliament, with an overwhelming 273 votes out of the valid 442 votes recorded.

A total of 452 delegates were expected to turn out for the polls but 442 voted at the end of the polls with none rejected.

The exercise began and ended smoothly with no incidents under heavy security presence.

The better part of the constituency was characterised by spontaneous jubilation as the constituents embraced the new wave of change.

Mr Agyinsam described the polls as “smooth beyond expectation” and thanked the delegates and his supporters for giving him the precious victory.

He called for unity among all party supporters to enable them to retain the seat in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

He resolved to work closely with his contender, executives, supporters, and delegates at all levels to ensure victory for the party.

Before the end of the polls, Mr Wireko-Brobbey had expressed confidence in beating Mr Agyinsam with more than 70 per cent of the votes.

He called for decorum, peace and unity among party supporters after the parliamentary primary.

He said the primary was just an intra-party contest after which everybody was required to get on board for the general election.

GNA

