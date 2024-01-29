NPP Primaries: Wiawso MP congratulates Festus Agyapong for his victory  

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), Jan. 29, GNA – Dr Kwaku Afriyie, outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) for Wiawso Constituency in the Western North Region, has congratulated Mr Festus Bumakama Agyapong on his election as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

He called on the rank and file of the party to unite and rally behind Mr Agyapong to ensure victory for the NPP in the December 7 general elections.

He said: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Festus Bumakama on his well-deserved victory as the 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for our great party.

“This triumph does not only belong to him but serves as a victory for our entire party and marks the beginning of our journey towards another success on December 7, 2024,” Dr Afriyie said.

A statement signed by Dr Afriyie, also the Minister for Science, Environment Technology, and Innovations, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, expressed gratitude to the delegates for placing their trust and confidence in the Parliamentary Candidate elected to take over the mantle from him.

He pledged his commitment to support Mr Agyapong to retain the seat for the NPP.

“To the other aspirants, I extend my best wishes for the future and call on you to unite as a strong team to safeguard the parliamentary seat and strive for further victories for both our Presidential and Parliamentary candidates, so together we can break the eight,” he added.

The NPP delegates In the Wiawso Constituency on Saturday, January 27, elected Mr Festus Bumakama Agyapong as their Parliamentary Candidate for the 2024 elections after beating four other aspirants.

He polled 592 votes to beat Mrs Golly Antwi Bosiako who had 151 votes, Mr Yaw Atta Boamah who garnered 65 votes, Mr Martin Kofi, 49 and Dr Xavier Andoh Adjei who also had 17 votes.

He would succeed Dr Afriyie who won the Wiawso seat for the NPP in 2016 and 2020 and did not seek re-election in the just-ended parliamentary primaries.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

