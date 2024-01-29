“Four to six of underground engagement gave me the nod new Effia PC 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Effia(WR), Jan. 29, GNA- Mr Isaac Boamah, a legal and taxation practitioner, who unseated the incumbent, Joseph Cudjoe in the Effia Constituency elections says the victory hinged on his constant engagement with the constituency.

He bagged 321 to beat incumbent Joseph Cudjoe who had 164 votes out of the 495 who voted in last Saturday’s NPP primaries.

Mr Boamah in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said his victory commemorated a new era of leadership where everyone in the constituency had a stake in the development discourse.

“I have come as a leader for all the people in Effia, I will be the voice for all and ensure that our communities do well in terms of education, health, sanitation and employment.”

Also, in the Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Mr Charles Bissue emerged as the winner with 333 votes to beat two other aspirants in the race. They were Horma Miezah, 234; and Mr Geovani Osei Tutu, who had 199 votes.

Horma Miezah was one of the two women contestants in the Western Region. The other female contestant was Dr. Yaa Pokuaa Baiden for Kwesimintsin who lost the election to Dr Prince Hamid Armah.

