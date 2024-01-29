Volta Regional Minister calls for unity towards dredging of Lower Volta  

By Edward Williams

Ho, Jan. 29, GNA – Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, has called on community leaders and residents in Dadome in the North Tongu District to unite with a purpose towards the dredging of the Lower Volta.

The dredging will also ensure the removal of aquatic weeds by the Volta River Authority (VRA).

Dr Letsa said the success of the exercise by the Authority hinged on all hands getting on board, unity of purpose and support in any form from the communities.

Dr Letsa, during a stakeholder engagement at Dadome on the exercise, commended the great initiatives by the Chief Executive Officer and Technical Officers of the Authority to dredge and remove the aquatic weeds from the waterways.

He said it would pave the way for the free flow of the river to avert and control the overflow of the riverbanks, which came about because of the “siltation” of the riverbeds and basins.

Dr Letsa said the exercise, when completed, would deepen the Volta basins to increase the flood volumes in terms of its depth thereby preventing high volumes of spillage leading to another possible flood situation.

He assured the Chiefs and the people of the areas affected that the exercise would be monitored from start to finish.

Dr Letsa said it would also provide various forms of job opportunities to the youth in the communities concerned.

In a separate development, Dr Letsa received a delegation from the Centre for National Culture (CNC) with the aim of introducing the new Regional Director to the Minister.

The Volta River Authority has pledged its support to the affected communities to prioritise their needs in order of importance.

Dr Letsa assured Madam Lydia Nyarko-Ampimah, the new Director, of his unwavering support to see the region excel and even more in projecting the Culture of our dear region.

Madam Nyarko-Ampimah promised to continue from where her predecessor left off and give her utmost best, consult where necessary and present a united front in projecting the region.

GNA

