NPP Primaries: Voting underway in various constituencies

Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, Jan 27, GNA – Voting for the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) are underway in various constituencies across the country.

The polls are expected to take place in 105 constituencies with a few Incumbent MPs going unopposed.

Indications are that the primaries will be fiercely contested nationwide, but some constituencies are appearing to be battlegrounds ahead of the polls, which will elect candidates for the Party ahead of the December General Election.

The Ghana News Agency brings you some scenes captured from some polling centres.

GNA

