NPP Primaries: Sheila Bartels loses re-election bid 

By Edward Acquah

Accra, Jan. 27, GNA- Ms Sheila Bartels, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, has lost her bid to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ablekuma North in the 2024 General Election.

It was a successful revenge for Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh, a former MP for Ablekuma North, who was declared winner of the fiercely contested race.

Out of a total of 1, 393 valid votes cast, Ms Bartels polled 637 votes whiles Nana Afriyieh polled 756 votes.

In the 2020 primaries, Ms Bartels beat Nana Afriyieh, who was then the incumbent by more than 200 votes.

There was uneasy calm at the closing stages of the election, as disagreements ensued over the legitimacy of a particular delegate to vote.

After about 30 minutes of suspension, Mr Evans Nimako, Director of Elections NPP, intervened and the issue was resolved.

Nana Afriyieh, who is currently Ghana’s Deputy Ambassador to China, could not hide her excitement immediately after the provisional results indicated that she had won the race.

In her address to delegates after her declaration, Nana Afriyieh called for unity and appealed to her opponents to support her campaign to help the Party maximise its votes in the general election.

“The election is over and we must all come together in the interest of the Party. When I lost in 2020, I supported my sister to win. I expect her to do the same for me this time.” she said.

