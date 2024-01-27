Post-primaries unity key for Election 2024 victory – Bono Minister 

By Regina Benneh

Berekum (B/R), Jan. 27, GNA – Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has stated that post-primaries unity among members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) remained key for victory in Election 2024 victory.

Madam Owusu-Banahene gave the advice when addressing delegates at ‘Mix Park’ polling station, where the Berekum East Constituency primary was held on Saturday.

She advised delegates and supporters to avoid utterances that could break the Party’s front and create apathy among them after the primary.

The primaries were only part of the internal processes by the Party to prepare itself in readiness for the Election 2024, she noted.

Madam Owusu-Banahene emphasised the actions and inactions of members and supporters must not be divisive but rather cohesive to facilitate the Party’s efforts to win the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections to ‘break the eight’.

Mr Kofi Adjei, the Berekum Municipal Chief Executive, who accompanied the Regional Minister, urged the members and supporters to remain calm irrespective of the results after the just-ended primary.

Mr. Nelson Kwaku Kyeremeh, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), was challenged by Dr Kwaku Twum Nuamah, a former MP and Mr. Hudson Adu Twum, a business executive.

