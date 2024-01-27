NPP Primaries: Mike Oquaye Jnr wins Dome-Kwabenya 

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Jan 27, GNA – Mr Mike Oquaye Jnr, Chief Executive of Free Zones Authority, has won the Dome Kwabenya NPP parliamentary primary.

He polled 1,194 votes out of 1716 valid votes cast.

Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo had 328 votes while Ms Sheela Oppong Adomaa polled 186 votes.

Supporters of Mr Oquaye went into wild celebration ahead of an official address by the candidate.

Voting ended at about 2:45 pm.

The National Chairman of the NPP, Mr Stephen Ntim, passed by to monitor proceedings and expressed satisfaction with the process.

Mike Oquaye Jnr won the seat after many attempts in previous primaries.

About 1,840 were expected to vote at the Atomic basketball park in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, where the processes ended, amidst tight security.

About 150 personnel from the Ghana Police Service were deployed.

