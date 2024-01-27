NPP Primaries: Akatsi North DCE grabs parliamentary slot 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel/ Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Ave-Dakpa (VR), Jan. 27, GNA-Mr Simon Peter Ofosu, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Akatsi North in the Volta Region has won the parliamentary primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Akatsi North constituency.

He polled 199 votes to beat Mr Patu, who also gathered 113 votes with 2 ballots counted as rejected.

Mrs Stephanie Obeng-Darko, the Akatsi North District Electoral Officer, after a successful poll which ended at exactly 1400 hours, declared Mr Peter Ofosu as the NPP Akatsi North constituency parliamentary candidate elect.

Mr Peter Ofosu, in his victory message, expressed gratitude to all delegates for the trust reposed in him to lead the party again in the constituency.

“This is my second time l will be contesting as the parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the NPP, and l know victory will be mine this time,” he said.

He further described his second parliamentary race as the ‘second coming of Jesus Christ’ to deliver the good people of Akatsi North District.

Mr Peter Ofosu also urged all party members to reunite and forge ahead for victory in the 2024 general elections to unseat Mr Peter Nortu-Kotoe, the NDC incumbent Member of Parliament for the area.

“We have to fight hard to break the eight and win this seat and bring more development to our people.”

Victorious party delegates who spoke to the GNA, have expressed joy over the victory and hoped their candidate would win the parliamentary race in the general elections.

Security officers were given free and less difficult moments during the exercise which many described as ‘most peaceful.’

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

