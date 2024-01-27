NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Jerry Ahmed  unseats Tina Mensah in Weija-Gbawe  

Agnes Ansah

Accra, Jan.27, GNA- Mr Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Chief Executive Officer ( CEO) of Coastal Development Authority ( CODA), has unseated Madam Tina Mensah, the incumbent Member of Parliament ( MP) for the Weija-Gbawe Constituency in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary.

He polled 786 to beat the Deputy Minister of Health.

Madam Tina, who calls herself the “Landlady of Weija-Gbawe” managed to poll only 361 votes.

A total of 1,210 delegates were expected to vote, but 1,151 voted, with four rejected ballots.

In his appreciation speech, Mr Ahmed thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to work hard to make the constituency a better place.

“I want to say a big thank you to our delegates for giving me this opportunity to serve them.”

The Deputy Minister of Health left the scene even before the results were declared.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

