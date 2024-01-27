Henry Quartey wins NPP parliamentary primary for Ayawaso Central 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Jan.27, GNA—Mr Henry Quartey, incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) of Ayawaso Central Constituency, has been elected as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the constituency ahead of the 2024 General Election.

He polled 594 votes whilst his contender, Mr Moses Abor, had 326 ballots.

There were 920 total valid votes cast out of 924 on the register.

There were four spoilt ballots.

Mr Quartey thanked all delegates for voting for him and congratulated Mr Abor for the good attempt.

He said he would do his best to bring everyone under a united umbrella to win the 2024 election and help the NPP break the eight.

Mr Abor also congratulated the MP for the win and promised to put every difference aside to make sure the NPP secured victory both in the constituency and presidential elections.

Whilst Mr Quartey’s supporters jubilated for the win, Mr Abor was also lifted shoulder high by his supporters and declared “hero” for contesting.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

