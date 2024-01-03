NPP commences vetting of parliamentary aspirants in the Ashanti Region

By Muyid Deen Suleman, GNA

Kumasi, Jan. 3, GNA – The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Wednesday began the vetting of parliamentary hopefuls within constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Ashanti Region.

Over 128 aspirants, including 41 sitting MPs, would be vetted by a team selected by the national leadership of the party.

This would help qualified candidates contest the 2024 parliamentary elections in 42 constituencies in the region, considered the biggest stronghold of the ruling party.

Ashanti region had been grouped into two with separate teams constituted by the national leadership to conduct and supervise the vetting process.

Group one constituted Akrofoum, Obuasi East, Obuasi West, Adansi Asokwa, Old Tafo/Pankrono, Manhyia South and North, amongst others.

Group two is made up of Bosomtwe, Atwima Nwabiagya, Mampong, Ahafo Ano South East, Ahafo Ano South West and others.

As at the time of filing this report, the vetting process was going smoothly with no incident at the two centres.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

