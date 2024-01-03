Dr Curry Dentistry to improve oral health sensitization, education

Accra, Jan. 3, GNA – Dr Martin Curry, an experienced Dental practitioner, says the introduction of the Dr. Curry Dentistry, an ultra-modern dental facility, will focus greatly on oral health sensitization and education.

He said this would be in addition to their exceptional dental services, where the brand aimed to raise awareness about proper oral hygiene practices and the strong link between oral health and overall well-being.

Dr Curry, who is also the Founder of the facility made this known at the opening of the Dentistry to provide quality world-class oral healthcare to all and sundry.

The facility, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, has onboard a team of skilled health professionals with international experience to deliver all three classes of dental services.

He said by promoting oral health education, Dr. Curry Dentistry expressed the hope to prevent dental issues before they occur and improve the overall dental health of the community.

The Founder said the challenge associated with dentistry was access to quality care and most people have never been to a dentist because of the lack of access and the notion that it was expensive.

Dr Curry said the facility would be operated based on three core principles -integrity, transparency, and innovation.

“The decision to introduce our renowned dental services to the people of Ghana was driven by a passion for quality healthcare in dentistry. We bring into this space innovation and state-of-the-art technology that ensures holistic services are given to patients, benchmarked against the best standards globally,” he added.

He said with a focus on providing high-quality dental care and promoting oral health awareness, Dr. Curry Dentistry aimed to improve the overall dental health of individuals and families at affordable rates.

Dr. Angel Tucker, the Health Director at the facility, said their team of skilled dentists used the latest techniques to offer a wide range of oral healthcare services, from routine check-ups and cleanings to advanced cosmetic dentistry procedures.

She explained that the facility had installed equipment such as panoramic X-ray machines, advanced digital radiography, Laser detection devices, and a digital patient records and chart database, among others.

The Clinic is a testament to bridging geographical gaps and ensuring that world-class dental care is not limited by borders.

With a commitment to excellence, Dr. Martin Curry deems it fit bringing the same level of expertise and service that he has exhibited in Atlanta -USA, to Ghana.

Dr. Curry brings to bear 17 years of practical and academic experience in dental practice, which would be blended with innovation and state-of-the-art technology to ensure oral healthcare is made accessible to all at affordable rates.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

