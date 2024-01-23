NPP aspiring Parliamentary Candidate charges delegates to vote for change

Kasoa (C/R), Jan. 23, GNA- An aspiring Parliamentary Candidate in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Awutu Senya East Constituency (ASEC), Mr Eric Kwaku Boateng has urged delegates to vote for him as the parliamentary candidate for change.

The Saturday, January 27 primary would see him vying for the position with the incumbent MP, Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson and Mr Bernard Dankwah.

In an interview with Mr Boateng, he said delegates and the populace in general deserved better in 2024 and beyond and that he was the best choice.

Mr Boateng, also a businessman said among his priorities would be to ensure self-development by economically empowering the populace through sports, agriculture, music, and arts and help improve on the work of artisans and professional workers.

He noted that he would establish an educational trust fund to support students pursuing agriculture science at the tertiary level.

He said in terms of infrastructure development, his strategy would be to use collaborative means with constituents he had economically empowered to develop the area.

According to him, empowering individuals to fend for themselves and would create opportunities for others which was better than the “annual distribution of half piece of cloths, rice and a bottle of oil.”

He added that whatever the outcome of the elections would be, he would support any candidate that wins to campaign in the general elections.

GNA

