End the discrimination and support women in leadership -Men urged

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, Jan 23, GNA – Women Aspire Network (WAN), a non-governmental organization with focus on women participation in policy making has called on men to push and support women who aspire higher positions in the country.

It said development could be stalled if women refused to participate in decision making which concerns their growth particularly at the district level.

“A country lacking women’s participation, and good communication suffers, and this must be addressed’ it added.

That was made known at a girls’ education meeting organised by WAN for stakeholders at the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipal Assembly.

The objective of the workshop was to equip girls and young women with the legislation that support and encourage their active participation in the local governance of them for them to also be conversant with the local governance act.

Miss Nana Araba Annan, a representative from WAN said young women should be bold and confident to take up leadership roles and desist from undermining each other’s potentials.

She said astute women in leadership positions had not been too vocal in championing women’s growth and development and were working in silos.

“Women must collectively put together their voices and operate in a way to scale up gender equality and empowerment,” she noted.

Ms Annan further indicated that the involvement of women in leadership would facilitate the country’s quest for accelerated economic development because women were endowed with many potentials.

She called on stakeholders to help address the issue of teenage pregnancy and support the promotion of girls’ education across the country.

GNA

