Nkroful Assembly member equips community with leadership skills

Faustina Mensah,

Takoradi (W/R), Jan.9, GNA-Mr. Fred Cobbinah, the Assembly Member for Nkroful in the Essikado-Ketan Constituency, has organized a leadership skills training programme to equip the electorate with the needed skills to enable them adopt leadership strategies to transform their communities in the year 2024.

The programme, the first of its kind to be organised by the Assembly member in the community, was attended by youth groups, market women and a cross- section of the community members.

Speaking at the programme, Mr Cobbinah, prayed that the initiative would be replicated in other electoral areas to encourage the involvement of the people in local governance.

Mr. Cobbinah said, “We are implementing the programme in the community to help build a cohort of good quality leaders who would spearhead the development needs of the Nkroful community.”

He said it was a tool that would provide the people with practical knowledge to enhance positive transformation, performance and development.

Mr Cobbinah appealed to corporate entities and the government to support him to develop the Nkroful community.

GNA

