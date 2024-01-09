Dede Oforiwaa Memorial Foundation donates to less privileged children

By Emelia Nkrumah,

Accra, Jan. 9, GNA-The Dede Oforiwaa Memorial Foundation (DOMFO Helper) has donated some relief items to the less privileged children of El-roi Good News Club, a non-governmental organisation at the Tema Community Three.

The items, worth over GH₵10,000.00 included biscuits, soft drinks, candies, bags of rice, sugar, toiletries, cooking oil, drinking water, among others.

Founded in 2010 by Mrs Karena Crankson, Dede Oforiwaa Memorial Foundation is an organization based in California.

Dede Oforiwaa Memorial Foundation describes the ideology behind this organization, as a helping hand to guide children to the path of knowledge and success.

The organization strives to help impoverished youth to escape their dire circumstances and get the best shot at life by providing financial and academic support and aims to provide them with a fair chance of succeeding in life.

Mrs Karena Grace Krancson, Director of DOMFO Helper said the gesture was to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged in society. “The foundation in the spirit of Christmas felt the need to celebrate with the less privileged children in society,” she added.

She said the organization’s aim was to offer support and empower the youth and under-privileged children economically and promote a better standard of living for the community.

Mrs Krancson noted that the visit was also to make the less privileged feel loved and cared for in society and urged the public to support these children and youth in society and make life better for them.

Receiving the items, Mrs Deborah Asempa Antwi, Founder of El-roi Good New Club said the items would go a long way in catering for the needs of the children at the Club.

She said, “the Club was established in 2020 with only three children but now we are taking care of over 500 children.”

According to her, the Club needed financial support to complete a building, adding that it would help the children under the care of the Club to get a place to put their head.

Mrs Antwi said most of the children were malnourished, appealing to other benevolent organisations to come to their aid to support them to give a better life to the children.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

