Ghana’s geo-political system breeds corruption-Economist

Tema, Jan. 09, GNA-The Reverend Dr Worlanyo Mensah, an Economist and Executive Director of the Centre for Greater Impact Africa, says fighting corruption as a country will continue to be difficult “as the geo-political system seems to breed it.”

He explained that under the Fourth Republic, various governments had attempted to implement directives to help fight corruption, but “we have achieved virtually nothing; corruption continues to affect every facet of life.”

Rev. Dr Mensah stated at the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office’s Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue platform, which is a media think-tank platform for state and non-state as well as commercial and business operators to communicate with the world on national issues and contribute to national development.

He said even the internal political process for the selection of executives, parliamentary candidates, and presidential candidates had been loaded with “alleged financial influence”.

He added that “if we really want to fight corruption, we must change the way political positions are contested; I believe that there are various political party positions that should be occupied through appointment rather than elections.”

He said democracy was not only about elections, but all about building consensus; therefore, “if the citizens believe and have confidence in an individual that he or she can perform a particular task, they should come together and agree to appoint that person, and not always through elections.”

Rev. Dr Mensah noted that “it’s not only about sitting on radio and television to debate about corruption but to look at the root causes. It calls for exemplary leadership and an all-hands-on deck approach; if not, we are fetching water with a basket”.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, GNA Tema Regional Manager, suggested that civil society organisations (CSOs), religious bodies, professional groups, traditional authorities, gender-based groups, and other interest groups must stand up and fight for Mother Ghana at the next general election.

He also called on the various labour unions and associations-the Ghana National Association of Teachers, UTAG, Ghana Trade Union Congress, Ghana Journalists Association, and Ghana Federation of Labour-to work towards empowering their constituents to demand accountability from politicians seeking their mandate in the 2024 Elections.

“We must begin to move away from labour unrest in the streets and take the fight to Parliament, where major decisions are taken,” he stated.

Mr Ameyibor said the Election 2024 should serve as the electoral barometer for other stakeholders to market and elect at least non-partisan members to join the parliamentary wagon to project their interest.

