Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament reconvenes on Tuesday, February 6 

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Jan 22, GNA- The Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament will commence on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

A statement dated January 17, 2024, issued by the office of Mr Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament and copied to the Ghana News Agency, Accra on Monday said: “KNOW YE ALL MEN that in the exercise of the powers conferred on the Speaker by clause (1) of article 112 of the Constitution, I, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, by this Constitutional Instrument, appoint Parliament House, Accra, to be the place, and 10 O’clock in the forenoon of Tuesday, 6th February 2024 to be the date and time which the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence.”

The Third Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament, which commenced on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, adjourned sine die on Saturday, December 23, 2023, for the yuletide.

The House, which was scheduled to adjourn sine die on Friday, December 22, 2023, however, before the recess, in the early hours of Saturday, December 23, 2023, passed the Appropriation Bill for the fiscal year ending, on December 31, 2023, during the marathon all-night sitting.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

