Cook-a-thon: Failatu Abdul-Razak commends Ghanaians for the support

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Jan 11, GNA – Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak has expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for the show of love during her attempt to break the Guinness World Records (GWR) of the longest cooking period by an individual.

“The support and love were overwhelming, so much that I wish I could go more than a month to push Ghana,” she said.

At a press conference in Tamale on Wednesday, after retiring from her 10-days of cooking marathon, she expressed the wish to cook for longer hours.

“… Looking at how cheerful everyone was and the fact that I was doing it for the image of Ghana, I wanted to do even more,” she said.

She commended Eric Malik, her sous-chef, for his immense contribution that made the GWR attempt a success and eulogised him for his support, even before the cook-a-thon began.

Faila urged the youth to make good use of opportunities available to showcase their talent to project the country.

