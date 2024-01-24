NDC does not support November date for elections – Omane Boamah

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Jan 24, GNA – Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Elections Director, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reiterated that the Party does not support the Electoral Commission’s (EC) proposal for this year’s general election date to be changed from December to November.

In a statement with regards to matters concerning the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), Dr Omane Boamah said: “We (NDC) do not support the November date for elections.

“Instead of cherry-picking, we (NDC) call for a comprehensive review of the electoral process through inclusive and proper dialogue; we already submitted our proposals to the EC.”

Touching on voting on prayer/worship days, the Director said the NDC was open to discussions.

In the statement, Dr Omane Boamah released statistical figures on details of Election Years, Days, and Voter Turnout since 1992.

He said the 1992 general election was held on Tuesday with a voter turnout of 50.16 per cent, whereas that of 1996 was held on Saturday with an over turnout of 78.20 per cent.

He noted that that of 2000 was held on Thursday with a voter turnout of 61.74 per cent, while 2004 was held Tuesday with a voter turnout of 85.12.

Dr Omane Boamah said the 2008 general election was held on Sunday witnessing a voter turnout of 71.00 and that the 2012 one was held on Friday with a voter turnout of 79.43 per cent.

He said 2016 one was held on Wednesday with a voter turnout of 69.25 per cent while that of 2020 came off on Monday with a voter turnout of 78.89 per cent.

