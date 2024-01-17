Namibian Coach dedicates victory over Tunisia to fans 

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 17, GNA – Collin Benjamin Head Coach of the Namibian national team, has dedicated his side’s lone goal victory over Tunisia to the fans, saying they were splendid.

Namibia shocked Tunisia with a lone goal victory on Tuesday in their opening group match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a post-match conference Coach Benjamin said the victory over the 2004 champions was extra special, as no one really gave them a chance.

“It’s an ecstatic feeling that I can’t describe. I am proud to be Namibian and be a coach of these players. We were never really given a chance.

“We are just happy that we could go on the field and play a good match and win. I can only imagine what is happening in the streets of Namibia right now. This victory is dedicated to them,” he added.

The former national team captain also cautioned that there was still a lot of work to be done, adding the following games would totally complete.

“Tonight, of course we celebrate but tomorrow it is back to normal. Back to grinding and working hard as a team and for our people back home,” he said.

GNA

