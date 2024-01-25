MOE must re-evaluate education priorities- SEND Ghana

Koforidua, Jan. 25, GNA – SEND Ghana has urged the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other government agencies to reexamine the priorities of Ghana’s education system, advocating for a balanced, comprehensive approach throughout all educational levels.

It is important to consider the principle of “leaving no one behind” when reexamining education priorities, Dr. Emmanuel Ayifah, the Deputy Country Director of SEND Ghana, said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.

While acknowledging Ghana’s impressive progress in education, he said it was important to address the existing challenges and gaps within the educational system to ensure access to quality education for all.

SEND Ghana made the statement in commemoration of the sixth International Day for Education under the theme, “Learning for Lasting Peace.”

It mentioned one of the challenges as the government’s overconcentration of senior high education to the detriment of basic education, as less attention was given to it.

It explained, “Basic education forms the most crucial groundwork for a student’s academic journey, providing essential skills and knowledge that lay the foundation for advanced learning.”

He said basic schools across the nation were challenged with a lack of reading materials, furniture, and essential infrastructure.

“Approximately 4,000 primary schools are without junior high school facilities, and over 5,000 basic schools are sheltered under trees, sheds, and dilapidated structures,” he added.

SEND Ghana, again, observed that the government only allocated Gh¢32.7 billion, representing 14.5 per cent of the projected government expenditure of Gh¢226 billion, to the educational sector.

The 14.5 per cent allocated to the educational sector, the statement said fell below the recommended 2023 sub-Saharan African average of 15.5 per cent and the 20 per cent UNESCO member-states minimum allocation to education commitment.

SEND Ghana, is therefore calling on the government to respond to the collective calls from Parliament and civil society to address the pressing situation by releasing the needed resources through the expansion and uncapping of the GETFund.

The statement said government and stakeholders should redirect their attention to basic education by equally allocating resources to all levels of education for a more robust and equitable educational system.

SEND Ghana is a policy research and advocacy civil society organisation that provides grassroots individuals with the skills to hold public officials accountable.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

