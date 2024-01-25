We need commitment, desire to transform spheres – Apostle Nyamekye

By Edward Dankwah, GNA

Accra, Jan 25, GNA – Apostle Eric Nyamekye, Chairperson of the Church of Pentecost (CoP), has called on all and sundry to demonstrate degrees of commitment and desire to effect transformations in various spheres.

He said, “Christianity is a way of life, we are the light of the world and the salt of the earth, and so, we are not the light and salt of the church, the church is just a disciplining arena, so once we are raised as salt and light, our lights should shine in the world.”

The Chairperson added that the government could not do it alone and encouraged members of the CoP to get into their spheres and bring transformation.

Apostle Nyamekye said this at the Global Ministers and Wives’ Conference by the Church of Pentecost at the Pentecost Convention Center (PCC), Gomoa-Fetteh in the Central Region.

The event which was on the theme, “A People of God Unleashed to Transform Their World” was focused on equipping the church to possess the nations.

It also sought to unleash the whole church to transform their world with the values and principles of the Kingdom of God.

He said this year’s global conference marked the beginning of the second phase of the “Possessing the Nations” agenda, Vision 2028.

Apostle Nyamekye said the Church always remained God’s hope for the transformation of the world, adding that, however, “we have shirked this responsibility to a needy world and have turned inward, ministering to ourselves.”

He said if the Church refused to unleash its members, it would risk becoming self-serving rather than a conduit of divine grace to transform its world.

“Our success as a church should not only be measured by how many new souls are brought into our fold each year but also by how many of our members positively impact their communities”

“Thus, we should not measure our success only by our seating capacity but also our ‘sending’ capacity, that is, by how many of our members are unleashed into the world to transform their spheres with the values and principles of the Kingdom of God,” the chairperson stressed.

He said in doing all that, ‘we must also acknowledge that since sin would persist till Christ’s return and that perfection could only be attained at His appearance, we would struggle hard now to erect signs of the coming wholeness as we act as the conscience and inhibitors of evil in society’.

He stressed that it would take only Christ-like believers to transform the spheres and while God’s ultimate plan was to make people to become like His Son Jesus when He returns.

He said the country needed a “shared moral vision” to spur development, adding that without a moral vision, “the nation will be lost.”

Apostle Nyamekye said during a time when the nation embraced a collective moral perspective, its leaders could guide with a focus on the well-being of the upcoming generation.

The chairperson of CoP said a common moral vision should foster an inhospitable atmosphere for corruption.

