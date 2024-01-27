Mfantseman NPP gives MP second chance  

By Victoria Agyemang

Saltpond (C/R), Jan. 27, GNA – Delegates of Mfantseman New Patriotic Party (NPP) have given Ms Ophelia Mensah, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) the second chance to lead them ahead 2024 general elections.

The heated primary between the incumbent MP and Mr James Korsah-Brown ended successfully at exactly 0300 hours with the MP securing 825 votes.

Her strongest contender, Mr Korsah- Brown obtained 232 votes.

Mr Gabriel Amoah, who resigned as the vice chairman of the constituency after a release by the party for executives to reign before contesting, pulled 60 votes while three ballots were rejected.

In all 1158 eligible voters were expected to cast their ballot but 1120 voted with 1117 valid votes.

Ms Mensah expressed gratitude to the delegates and promised to work with all candidates and party faithful for victory in 2024.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

