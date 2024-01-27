Dr. Bright Baligi acclaimed as NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Lambussie  

By Caesar Abagali

Lambussie, Jan. 27, GNA-Dr. Bright Yelviel Baligi, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Lambussie constituency has been unanimously endorsed and acclaimed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as its Parliamentary Candidate for the 2024 Election.

Dr. Baligi’s acclamation comes after he faced no contender in the Constituency to be the only candidate to file for nomination for the NPP Parliamentary primaries.

The Lambussie MP was acclaimed on Saturday by the party at a brief ceremony held at the Lambussie Library.

Dr Baligi, addressing the delegates after his acclamation expressed gratitude to the party for retaining him as their Parliamentary Candidate saying, “I shall continue to lead the charge to deliver victory for the NPP, both Parliamentary and presidential in the Constituency “.

He preached peace and unity among party members as they began their campaign for the party in the Constituency.

“The campaign starts today, and we are not going back to sleep but move house to house, door to door to get every individual involved to canvas votes for the NPP’s victory in 2024,” he said.

“The resources needed to retain and support the party to obtain victory come 2024 have been made available and more shall be provided to all the party executives in the Constituency.”

He appealed to all not to remain complacent but to work hard for the necessary victory to retain the seat.

GNA

