Vote counting disrupted at Yendi Constituency  

Yendi (N/R), Jan 27, GNA – Vote counting in Saturday’s NPP Parliamentary Primaries at the Yendi Constituency has been disrupted after someone amongst the polling agents bolted away with some ballot papers.

He was chased, apprehended and handed over to the Police at the venue, who took him away.

Following the incident, other persons around the ballot box also broke the ballot box and tore some of the ballot papers in it.

This has resulted in tension in the area as almost everyone including journalists has run away from the scene.

