Mawuko Kuadzi makes history as first Ghanaian member of International Casting Directors Association

By Alex Ofori Agyekum

Germany, Jan. 2, GNA – Mr Mawuko Kuadzi, the founder of MK Casting and the first casting agency in Ghana has become the first Ghanaian and the third African to be accepted into the prestigious International Casting Directors Association (ICDA).

The ICDA is made up of renowned casting Directors from across the world, all of whom are dedicated to promoting excellence in the casting profession and provides a platform for sharing knowledge, fostering collaboration, and setting industry standards.

Mr Kuadzi with a stellar track record in successful casting ventures both locally and internationally, has not only made a name for himself but has also put Ghana on the global casting map.

He has consistently demonstrated a passion for discovering exceptional talent and placing them in roles that elevate various projects and his acceptance into the esteemed group of ICDA underscored his talent, expertise, and commitment to advancing the art of casting.

The MK Casting is a renowned Ghanaian premier casting firm, specializing in a wide range of productions, including films, commercials, TV series, music videos, billboards, documentaries, theatre, radio, and magazines.

Mr Dwomoh-Doyen Benjamin, the Executive Director of the African Chamber of Content Producers in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said Mr Kuadzi’s acceptance into the ICDA was not only a personal triumph but a significant moment for the entire African casting industry.

“The move is marking a step towards greater recognition and representation on the global stage. His continued success serves as an inspiration and a testament to the wealth of talent and potential within the African casting landscape,” it stated.

The statement said: “Mr Kuadzi is not just making history with this recognition; he’s redefining the map of global casting. As the first Ghanaian and third African member of the prestigious ICDA, his talent and dedication are shining as bright as light on the immense potential of African actors and the Ghanaian casting scene.

It stated that beyond personal achievement, Mr. Kuadzi’s inclusion in the ICDA membership signified a pivotal moment for African representation in the international film and television industry.

“His presence at the table opens doors for more diverse casting choices, elevates African stories to a global audience, and inspires aspiring talent across the continent.”

The statement said the founder of MK Casting impact stretched far beyond mere symbolism, adding that; “His journey is a testament to the power of passion and perseverance, and he has consistently championed exceptional talent, placing actors in projects spanning films, commercials, documentaries, and theatre productions.

“His impressive portfolio includes work on acclaimed projects like Netflix’s “Beasts of No Nation,” Amazon Prime’s original series “Treadstone,” BBC and Netflix series “Black Earth Rising,” and Ghana’s first feature film to be submitted to the Oscars, “Azali,” amongst many others.

He has collaborated with notable directors and producers, including Emmy Award winning director, writer, and cinematographer Cary Fukunaga, Ramin Bahrani, Daniel Dammah, Tony Tagoe, Jonathan Stein, Pascal Aka, Ivan Quashiega, and Peter Sedufia, the statement further mentioned.

Speaking on his groundbreaking achievement, Mr Kusdzi emphasized that his acceptance into the ICDA was not just a personal win, but a victory for the entire African casting community.

“I believe my membership in the ICDA will pave the way for greater recognition, collaboration, and opportunities for African actors and casting professionals on the world stage.

“There are boundless talent and potential waiting to be discovered in Africa, and the Africa Monologue Challenge which we started last year is a testament to that fact,” he stated.

Kuadzi also serves as the Theatre Director of HOGOF Theatre Academy, a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating education and social change through drama, music, and dance and he was committed to empowering the next generation with talents to further influence industry.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

