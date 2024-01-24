Marginalization of Chiefs in local governance: A case for IDEG’s proposed reforms   

A GNA Feature by Christopher Arko

Accra, Jan.23 GNA – Ghana’s traditional leaders are the custodians of governance at the local community level, but the constitution and associated institutional arrangements have rendered them virtually powerless in the nation’s local governance system.

Under the Fourth Republican political system, their views on governance issues appear as mere opinions. As a result, many of them try to associate themselves with partisan politics which often derails the integrity of their titles and stools.

Chiefs and Queen Mothers want to play a more prominent role in the development of their communities.

Besides, Queen Mothers are noted for their general wise counsel and strong community engagement and excellent mobilization skills therefore, the issue of exclusion and marginalization as well as women’s rights and safeguards will be championed by themselves if existing systems are reformed.

Also, traditional rulers have the ability to draw large followings since they embody the culture and traditions of the people and can mobilise on a community basis.

Their powers come from their ability to either divide or unite their subjects. Political Parties have capitalized on this fact for years in the quest for political power.

Chiefs and Local Government

Per Article 270 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, Chiefs do not take part in active party politics. In the present local government system, the participation of chiefs is marginal.

Also, Article 242 (d) of the constitution provides that not more than thirty per cent of all assembly members shall be appointed by the president in consultation with the traditional authorities and other interest groups in the District.

Proposed reforms

To address the challenges in Ghana’s local governance system which has led to the exclusion of traditional rulers, the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) proposes the creation of a local development advisory committee to be known as the Council for Local Development and Governance (CLDG) for Chiefs and Queen Mothers.

In addition, this council will have functions in the district assemblies reserved for Chiefs and Queen mothers, statemen and senior citizens of noble standing as well as people with professional and technical skills and competencies.

This will ensure that Chiefs and Queen Mothers are accorded the dignity and respect that goes with their royalty, by enabling them to be active participants in the running of the assemblies, since they constitute part of the marginalized groups in society.

Also, the CLDG will be empowered to assign responsibilities to traditional rulers in the districts and transform the system.

The CLDG is meant to replicate the House of Chiefs set up at the local level and ensure that the custodians of the land are not sidelined at the districts.

Besides, IDEG views the participation of traditional rulers in seeking a reformed local governance system as unquestionable, and necessary in the agenda to build durable consensus.



Composition

According to the proposals, the CLDG shall be made up of nine members, with at least five nominated by the traditional councils in the district, municipal or metropolitan area.

There shall be at least two queen mothers among the traditional council nominees.

Not less than three members of the CLDG shall be chosen from other professional groups such as legal practitioners, clergymen and women, bankers, teachers and others who are either residents or hail from the area of the MMDA.

There shall be a council chairperson who shall be a traditional council nominee.

Functions

The CLDG shall consider and provide advice on any matter that concerns the performance of the functions of the chief executive, the Assembly and its committees, which may be referred to as the CLDG or on its own initiative.

Also, the CLDG shall consider and provide advice on plans for the accelerated development of their Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assembly areas.

Moreover, the CLDG shall propose effective ways for the peaceful and expeditious resolution of communal and political conflicts and disputes that are likely to impact negatively on the development and peace of their Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assembly (MMDA) areas.

Furthermore, the CLDG shall serve as a linkage between the MMDAs and the traditional councils within the area of the MMDA’s authority.

Also, the CLDG shall consider and provide advice on any matter relevant to local development and democracy that may be referred to it by governmental and non-governmental authorities that are critical stakeholders in the Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assembly area.

Tenure

The proposals further state that the CLDG members shall be eligible for a term of five years and may be renewed for another five years.

The CLDG member who completes two terms, whether successively or intermittently, shall not qualify to be nominated to serve again till a lapse of two terms.

At the commencement of each term, CLDG members shall elect one of the chiefs as the chairperson.

Advantages

The CLDG shall create opportunities for chiefs and traditional rulers to bring indigenous wisdom and traditions to bear on local governance. The CLDG mechanism further allows chiefs to honourably contribute to local governance without direct involvement in debates of elected assembly members.

In a multi-party local governance system, the CLDG serves as a non-party conflict resolution mechanism and a moderating influence in the MMDAs’ affairs.

A constructive and substantial role for chiefs in local governance could douse the pressures for the creation of an upper house of parliament or reserved seats in the present parliament for chiefs

A CLDG member shall cease to hold office in the event of death or permanent incapacitation, ill-health or vote of no confidence by members of the Assembly.

