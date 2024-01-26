Man beheads father, inflicts deep cutlass wounds on mother, niece

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, Jan. 26, GNA – A man believed to be in his mid-20s has gruesomely decapitated his biological father, Mr Kwaku Manu, at Assin Akrofuom in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

A timely intervention by the Central North Regional Police Command patrol team, saved the suspect, Richard Manu, also known as “Azonto” from being lynched by an angry youth in the area.

The suspect is presently receiving treatment at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu under police guard.

Some residents told the Ghana News Agency, that, the suspect earlier accused his father (deceased) of exchanging his destiny for his elder brother following a visit they made together to a spiritualist.

The situation, the aggrieved suspect believed, had aided his elder brother to become rich at his expense and he confronted his father amidst accusations.

The accusations, however, led to a serious altercation between father and son and the latter who was wielding a machete, subsequently inflicted it on his father, beheading him on the spot.

Meanwhile, the mother and niece of the suspect who attempted to intervene, also sustained cutlass wounds on their head and back.

The Police patrol team transported the injured people to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu.

GNA

