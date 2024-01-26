C/R NHIS achieves 85.4 per cent of its 2023 target 

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, Jan. 26, GNA – The Central Regional Office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has made significant subscriber enrolment registering 1,366,321 out of its target of 1,600,244 for 2023.

Representing 85.4 per cent of its target, the Authority is poised to go all out to achieve further strides in the years ahead.

“For this great achievement, we are exceedingly grateful to the NHIA offices, across the Region.

“They have worked hard together with our registration outreaches, NHIS App, and stakeholders support has brought us this far,” Mr Fred Appiah, Regional Director told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast.

Recounting the districts’ contributions, he said the Assin North District recorded the highest number of registrants, scoring 94 per cent target of 110,975.00 whilst Gomoa came last, registering 74 per cent of its target of 140,000.

The Cape Coast Metro emerged as the Best Performing Scheme regarding the key performance indicators (KPIs).

Mr Appiah identified the issue of illegal payments by some health providers from their subscribers as a major challenge affecting their operations.

However, the NHIA would soon begin what it called “the pulpit approach” of assigning staff to some health facilities in the Region to address such concerns.

It will also strictly monitor health institutions on such misdeeds and accordingly sanction where appropriate to deter others.

To deal with that challenge, again, Mr Appiah disclosed that some health facilities have received sanction letters from the Authority for engaging in illegal payments with the aim of sanitizing the system.

“The Authority will intensify monitoring, clinical audit, and compliance to ensure some debts could be avoided in the years ahead.

“Some fund deductions will be affected from claims of some facilities after clinical audits are conducted in 2023,” he said.

Mr Appiah pledged the Authority’s commitment to work harder with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the 2024 targets were achieved.

Equally, he urged all to enrol using the *929# and MYNHIS App to help boost membership for quality healthcare services towards achieving universal health coverage.

