Malian Musician Vieux Farka Toure to Perform First-ever Concert in Bulgaria

Sofia, Jan 8 (BTA/GNA) – Malian musician Vieux Farka Toure will perform his first-ever concert in Bulgaria on June 2. The event will take place at the Mixtape 5 club in Sofia, the organizers from Alarma Punk Jazz said.

Vieux Farka Toure is the son of Malian musician Ali Farka Toure, one of the African continent’s most internationally renowned musicians.

Boureima “Vieux” Farka Toure was born in 1981 in Niafunke, Mali. In 2006, at the age of 25, he released his debut album – the same year the world said goodbye to his legendary father. Vieux Farka Toure has played alongside musicians such as Toumani Diabate, Bassekou Kouyate and drummer Tim Keiper.

His 2022 album Ali (consisting of songs by Ali Farka Toure, arranged and played in the style of the Khruangbin trio and recorded with them) was named one of the albums of the year by Elton John.

Vieux Farka Toure is also the founder of the Amahrec Sahel Charitable Foundation, with which he has been providing humanitarian aid for the reconstruction of Mali and the Sahel region since 2012, supporting schools, orphanages and cultural organizations and purchasing instruments for young musicians in Mali. He also runs the Ali Farka Toure Foundation, which manages the cultural heritage bequeathed by Ali Farka Toure and is dedicated to the development of culture in Mali.

