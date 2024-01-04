Edibeck Consult donates to Shai Osudoku Community- Based Occupational Therapy Clinic

Dodowa, Jan.04, GNA – Ghana’s premier Occupational Therapy Centre ended the year with a life-saving and massive donation from Edibeck Consult, a renowned summer camp and Consultancy Service Company in Ghana.

The Shai Osudoku Community-based Occupational Therapy Clinic is based in Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region.

The donated items, which included large quantities of toiletries and detergent was to enable the centre function as it urgently needed those essential supplies.

The donation, which was done by a team, comprising management and staff of Edibeck Consult, was led by their Managing Director, Mr. Edward Obiri Ampong, who said the donation was in fulfillment of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

The show of professionalism by the centre which has earned it an enviable spot in the health delivery sector, according to the MD, was another reason for the donation.

Other items, including swiss balls, weighing scales, bags of sachet, bottled water, as well as an undisclosed amount of money to meet the basic daily needs of the centre, specialized in handling cases such as stroke, vocational rehabilitation, elderly care and medical screening.

Mr. Ampong, who was assisted by the Director of Edibeck Consult, Mrs. Rebecca Nana Ofosua Ampong to make the donation, promised to come back to the centre to make more donations.

For him, this donation was also to motivate the dedicated staff of the centre who despite the constraints they face, continued to give off their best in the delivery of service which resulted in the improvement of the patients who are primarily children with conditions such as autism, down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other delayed growth conditions.

Mr. Ampong, who spoke on a wide range of issues, used the occasion to announce the company’s upcoming summer events for 2024.

For 2024, he announced that there would be summer camps and language learning in Europe and the United States of America.

Receiving the items, the Occupational Therapist at the centre, Madam Daniella Korletey, expressed gratitude to Edibeck Consult for their kind gesture.

For the past six years of practicing, Madam Korletey revealed how basic support such as the ones donated by Edibeck Consult has eluded them.

Some of the challenges she highlighted were limited office staff, residential accommodation for patients who sometimes needed to be admitted and lack of office space to handle more cases.

She, therefore, called on other cooperate organizations to emulate the support demonstrated by Edibeck Consult

“On a day, we could handle between eight and 15 cases “, she stressed, saying,

“Each session of therapy which cost a significantly low amount, is not affordable to many of our clients who complain and for which reason they do not show up for the scheduled sessions.“

“We therefore need sponsorships to help the centre to take care of the elderly and children with special needs, “ she further appealed.

A registered practising mental health nurse in the United Kingdom, Mr. Maxwell Selorm Adjeitsey, who flew in to offer his support was amazed at the level of impactful services being rendered by the Therapist at the centre despite the myriad of challenges.

