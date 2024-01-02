Let’s embrace 2024 with decorum and responsibility – Pastor Obeng 

By Muyid Deen Suleman, GNA

Kumasi, Jan. 02, GNA – Pastor Joshua Obeng, the Resident Pastor of the Calvary Charismatic Church (CCC) in Kumasi, has urged Ghanaians to embrace year 2024 with decorum and responsibility.

He said year 2024 was an election year in Ghana, and it was important for every individual to be responsible and decorous in all political activities to help strengthen the country’s democracy and peace of the country.

He said politics should be a vehicle through which people expressed their views and opinions on how a state should be governed to improve the lives and wellbeing of the people and not an avenue for fight, divisions and disunity among the people.

Speaking to journalists at the church’s watch night service to usher in the New Year, he said Ghanaians should critically assess the manifestos and policy programmes of the various political parties to help them make informed decisions during the elections.

He said Ghanaians, particularly Christians, should be firm and resolute in examining the policies of political parties to ensure they voted for a government that would promote the development of the country.

Pastor Obeng said it was time Ghanaians pushed for a national development agenda, which all successive governments would continue to use to protect the country’s little resources.

He stressed the need for Christians to always open their hearts and seek God’s intervention in whatever situation they found themselves, adding that they should be patient and wait on the Lord, who was ready to fulfil all their heart desires.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

