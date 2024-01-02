2024: Let’s stay steadfast in God — Catholic Priest 

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi, GNA

Accra, Jan. 02, GNA – Christians have been urged to remain steadfast in God and make Him the foundation stone in all endeavours for a successful 2024 and beyond.

Rev Fr Emmanuel-Mary Ofori, Parish Priest, St Agnes Catholic Church, Dodowa, said though Christians had prayed to crossover successfully into 2024, the year would have its undulating paths but constant communication and trust in God would bring breakthroughs.

Rev Fr Ofori said this at the 31st night crossover at the church where hundreds of Catholic faithful worshiped to seek God’s favour and blessings for the year.

In a sermon, he said: “We shall always go through the undulating part of lives, but the Father is with us. We need to rejoice and stay steadfast because He who is in you is greater than what is in the world.”

The Parish Priest said there would be trials and tribulations but the Lord God had conquered the world and given the assurance of staying through until the end of the time.

“In 2024, let’s all make resolutions particularly couples to show each other pure love and the church must show pure love to humanity. But in doing so we must make God Almighty our foundation,” he said.

