Allow yourselves to be transformed – Obuasi Catholic Bishop urges prison inmates 

By Richard Kusi, GNA

Ahinsah (Ash), Jan. 2, GNA – Most Reverend John Yaw Afoakwah, Catholic Bishop of the Obuasi Diocese, has charged prison inmates to allow themselves to be transformed by the processes they are going through in the prisons.

He said it was important for prison inmates to take away all bitterness and think positively as they continued to focus on the Lord, who was ready to hear and transform them from the present situations for the better.

Most Rev. Afoakwah made the call when he led the church to celebrate the Holy Mass with the inmates and officers of the Ahinsan Prisons Camp, in the Obuasi diocese of the church.

The church presented assorted items such as food, toiletries and clothes to the inmates.

Most Rev. Afoakwah said it was the duty of the church to always visit and pray with the inmates and share the word of God, which was the source of all wisdom and encouragement.

He appealed to them not to lose sight of the word of God but always remained focus and wait on the Lord.

Mr Mathew Kofi Apaw, Officer in-charge of the Ahinsan Prisons Camp, thanked the church for its continued support to the inmates of the camp.

GNA

