Let’s come out of the NPP primaries more united-Dr Bawumia to aspirants 

By Godwill Arthur Mensah

Accra, Jan.26, GNA—The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged all parliamentary aspirants contesting at this weekend’s elections to ensure that the Party comes out of the process more strengthened and united for victory in the 2024 Election.

In his goodwill message to the aspirants, Dr Bawumia said only a united party could ensure success at the polls in 2024.

“The election of December 2024 is crucial for our party and nation. The NPP needs to come out of this process strengthened, united and ready to deliver victory in 2024,” Dr Bawumia said in a release.

“We must rise above personal interests and petty differences and focus on the greater goal of advancing the principles and ideals of our great party, the New Patriotic Party,” he said.

Extending his sincerest wishes of good fortune to all the aspirants who have put themselves forward for consideration, the NPP Flagbearer pointed out that it would take hard work and sacrifices to make the journey. It requires a commitment to serving the people,” he said.

The Vice President also urged all the aspirants to be guided by the principles underpinning the Party’s democratic culture, the principles of freedom, fairness, and peace.

“We are all responsible for ensuring the integrity of our party’s electoral system and ensuring compliance with the decisions of the delegates of our party,” Dr Bawumia added.

Vice President Bawumia also congratulated all the Members of Parliament who are going unopposed in the primaries and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by ensuring that they work assiduously to help the party secure victory in 2024.

“I also wish to congratulate all Members of Parliament who are running unopposed in their constituencies. The party and their constituents have expressed confidence in their leadership. I, therefore, entreat them to justify their confidence by working with all stakeholders to deliver their constituencies in the presidential and parliamentary polls,” Dr Bawumia said.

