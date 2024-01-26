Court jails dispatch rider for motorbike theft

By Gifty Amofa/Khadijah Musah

Accra, Jan. 26, GNA – A dispatch rider who absconded with a Singa motorbike belonging to his boss has been sentenced to three months imprisonment by the Kaneshie District Court.

The Court presided over by Nana Abena Aso Owusu-Omenya considered the fact that Abdul Rasid Iddrisu, an ex-convict, had also been in custody for seven months.

Iddrisu, who was employed by Link Tell Business System as a dispatch rider was said to have been given the motorbike, GHC15,000.00, a Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) cheque book and the company’s receipt book to be sent to Mr Albert Mensah, a witness in the case, but he denied ever receiving the items except the motorbike.

He, however, admitted selling the motorbike because he was hard pressed and pleaded with the Court for leniency.

Police Chief Inspector Apewah Achana had earlier told the Court that Iddrisu, the convict, resided at Amansaman.

The Prosecutor said Mr Ayisi Boateng, the complainant was the Director of Link Tell business system and in May 2023, the company was looking for a dispatch rider and within that same period Iddrisu applied for employment and he was given the opportunity to work with the company.

He said Iddrisu after he was given the above-mentioned items and the money, failed to deliver same to the said Mr Mensah and went into hiding.

Chief Inspector Achana said on May 19, 2023, the company’s efforts to find Iddrisu was unsuccessful and a report was made to the Police on June 14, 2023.

He said shortly after, information reached the complainant that Iddrisu had been arrested at Nungua Police Station in a similar offence.

In his caution statement, Iddrisu admitted absconding with the said Singa motorbike, but denied having in his possession the company’s official receipt, the CBG cheque book and GHC15,000.00.

He said a day later, Iddrisu led a team of Policemen to Amasaman-Sonitra where the said motorbike was sold as a scrap and same retrieved by the Police.

The Prosecutor, said Investigation at the scene revealed that Iddrisu sold the motorbike to one Adams at GHC100.00.

Chief Inspector Achana said Idddrisu had convinced Adams that his (Iddrisu’s) company voluntarily gave him the motorbike since it was no more in operation.

The prosecution said Adams was invited to report at the station to assist investigation, but he failed and efforts made to arrest him failed.

After investigation Iddrisu was charged with the offence and put before the Kaneshie District Court.

GNA

