I’ll unite NPP in Dormaa Central- Parliamentary aspirant 

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), Jan. 26, GNA – Dr Yaw Yeboah, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant in the Dormaa Central Constituency of the Bono Region has pledged to unite the rank and file of the Party in the constituency.



He said the Party required a formidable force to maintain the constituency parliamentary seat to enhance its Election 2024 victory fortunes.



Dr Yeboah is challenging Dr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), and Minister of Health to represent the Party in the Election 2024.



In a media engagement at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dr Yeboah stressed his determination to work hard to resolve pertinent challenges confronting the Party, including a case pending at the Sunyani High Court.



He emphasised his personality, character traits, and vetting process as well as work experience and sacrifice for the NPP coupled with his intention and 15-year quest to become an MP for the constituency.



Dr Yeboah, also the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Tema-based Volta Aluminum Company Limited (VALCO) alleged the incumbent MP had failed to present the developmental challenges of the area to Parliament.



“How many times have you heard your MP talk about the Aboabo roads and other major challenges of the area in Parliament,” he questioned, insisting “by this posture, he has not properly represented the people well enough,”



Dr Yeboah indicated he had visited and engaged about 700 Party delegates in the constituency, who also inspired him to contest the primaries, win the parliamentary seat and push the development of the constituency forward.



He said with his proven track record, rich experience, and innovative skills, he could push the development of the constituency to the next level and therefore appealed to the delegates to endorse him.



“I provided funding for the renting of the Party’s office adjacent to the Dormaa Senior High School, furnished the place with a computer and printer and supported the limited voters’ registration exercise held last August,” he cited.



“I played an instrumental role in the establishment of clinics at Kwameasua and Aboabo as well as constructing the Gh¢18,500.00 Kofiasua borehole project,” Dr Yeboah added and expressed confidence in the delegates’ readiness to support him to actualize his dreams and visions for the constituency.



He said the constituency required change if the Party could retain the seat, saying he was the right person who could do that and implored the delegates to give him the nod on Saturday.



Dr Yeboah promised to work together with traditional authorities, religious leaders, and everybody to advance the progress of the area if he won both the primaries and the 2024 parliamentary elections.

