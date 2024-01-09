Let’s collaborate to maximise development opportunities at Yunyoo – NDC Parliamentary Nominee

By Solomon Gumah

Jimbale (NE/R), Jan 9, GNA – Mr Alhassan Sulemana, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Nominee for Yunyoo Constituency, has called for collaboration among stakeholders to maximise development opportunities in the area.

He said the Yunyoo/Nasuan District was one of the least developed areas in the country, adding there was need for active involvement of all stakeholders, including young people to help develop the area.

Mr Sulemana was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during this year’s Gbintiri Chapter of Konkomba Students Union’s (KONSU) Annual General Meeting held at Jimbale in the Yunyoo/Nasuan District of the North East Region.

The event was on the theme: “Filling Educational Gaps in Kikpunkpaang: The Role of KONSU and Stakeholders.”

It was attended by students, opinion leaders among other key stakeholders within the Chapter to discuss and strategise to promote the overall development of the Konkomba ethnic group in the area.

Mr Sulemana said the district was endowed with natural resources, including vast fertile lands for agriculture and other economic activities, which could be tapped through supporting farmers with loans to increase production.

He said the deplorable state of the roads in the area, lack of loan facilities for smallholder farmers, and inadequate health and other educational facilities were major threats to the rapid socio-economic development of the area, assuring that he would tackle such challenges.

He later donated GHc5,000,00 to support the Union and advised the youth to have faith in the area, saying Yunyoo/Nasuan would soon rise above its current state of deprivation and underdevelopment.

Mr Jeln Prince Bilaala, President, Gbintiri Chapter, KONSU, said the Union, over the years, had been fighting against illiteracy, child and forced marriages, as well as promoting youth empowerment and active participation in key national issues, among others.

Mr Bilaala said the Chapter was instrumental in the establishment of the current Gbintiri Technical/Senior High School and mobilising and encouraging students to enroll at the school.

Mr James Adongo Wajack, Patron, KONSU, Gbintiri Chapter, commended the leadership of the Union for their hard work advising them to continue their efforts to develop the area.

