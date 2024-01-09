Fire cases reduce in Northern Region

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Jan. 9, GNA – The Northern Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has said the region, last year, recorded a significant reduction in fire outbreaks and property destruction.

A statement by the Northern Regional Command of the GNFS signed by Mr James Ankrah, Assistant Chief Fire Officer Grade One (ACFO I) and copied to the Ghana News

Agency in Tamale, said there was 20.20 per cent reduction in fire cases for the period January 01, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

The statement said 312 fire outbreaks were recorded in 2023 with an estimated cost of damage to properties at more than Gh¢12.19 million as against 391 fires with a corresponding estimated cost of damage at Gh¢ 7.42 million in 2022.

It said the cost of items salvaged from those fires amounted to GH¢30.9 million for the period under review as against GH¢8.71 million for the year 2022, indicating a difference of GHC22.1 million.

It said an average of one fire was recorded in a day in 2023, adding one life was lost through fire outbreak while no life was lost through flooding, depths and heights rescue.

The statement said during the year, 66 injuries were recorded with five lives lost through nine road traffic collision incidents as against 12 lives lost and 87 injuries through nine incidents for the year 2022.

It noted that there were 146 domestic fire cases, 40 electrical fire cases, 35 commercial fire cases, 25 vehicular fire cases, 29 bushfires, 20 institutional fires and 14 other categories.

It said the fires were caused by electrical faults, which stemmed from circuit overload, arcing, short circuit, inferior cables, compromised or poorly done electrical installations, over-aged wires and earthing problems, gas leakages, and unattended cooking.

Others were unattended lit candles, mosquito coils, matches and poorly done hot works from welding, bush burning as well as deliberate acts.”

It attributed the reduction in fire cases to the Command’s vigorous fire safety education and sensitisation campaigns through the media and all public spaces.

The statement said, “It is disheartening to note that the new trend of fire outbreaks that was experienced in 2022 whereby fires succeeded in ravaging uncompleted buildings especially at new settlements continued to gain grounds.”

It urged owners of properties to properly clear their surroundings and adhere to all precautionary measures to protect their properties from avoidable fires.

It said the Command, notwithstanding the significant decrease in the number of fire incidents recorded in 2023, was poised with the support of the public to assiduously work to reduce the rate of fires through its continuous and intensified public safety education.

