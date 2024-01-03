Let’s build new Dzita where education flourishes-Assembly member-elect  

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Woe (VR), Jan. 3, GNA- Dr David Esinu Yao Normanyo, the Assembly member-elect for Dzita Electoral Area in the Anloga District, has called for everyone’s support to “build a new Dzita, where education flourishes.”

He described the state of the only school in the community, Dzita Basic School as a mess, where no serious teaching and learning should take place to equip the current and future generation of learners with basic education.

Dr Normanyo, who made the call in his New Year message to his electorates, thanked everyone for their votes and the Unit Committee members-elect.

He urged all to be concerned about the future of the fishing community, adding that educating the younger generation was key to growth and development.

“Mr Christian Ganah, Mr John Wutsika, Mr John Kwashie Aklorbortu, Mr Seth Amusah and Ms Agnes Enyonam Texo and I want to extend our sincere thanks to all of you who supported us throughout the campaign. Your varying supports have been a driving force behind our shared vision for a brighter future for Dzita.”

“Whether you are citizens at home or abroad, we came together with a strong spirit and a clear purpose.”

“I believed that with the support of our chiefs, we can tap into your strengths, creativity, resources, and wisdom to build a new Dzita where education flourishes, opportunities abound, and our culture shines brightly,” he added.

Dr Normanyo, who is also the Volta Regional Executive Secretary National Peace Council, encouraged everyone to help bring the needed changes to Dzita.

“In the days and weeks ahead, I will be sharing more information about how we can all get involved and contribute to our community’s development.”

Dr Normanyo also urged all to join him in this effort as they worked together towards “a united Dzita that shines as a beacon of hope.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

