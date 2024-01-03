Ga Mantse awards scholarships to school children

Accra, Jan 3, GNA – Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the King of the Ga State, has awarded a GHS100,000 worth of scholarships to school children in the Ga community.

The scholarships covered tuition fees and stationary expenses for hundred school children, forming part of the effort aimed at promoting education in the Ga community.

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse, addressing the crowd urged sub-chiefs to join efforts to promote quality education for all in the Ga State.

He said clan heads and community elders should be the first point of contact for matters confronting the educational sector in Ga State.

He said this at the 7th edition of the “Kinka “Blonya’’ celebration and scholarship ceremony, which was held at Bukom Park in Jamestown, Accra.

The king reiterated that the support of the sub-chiefs could be realised through the provision of educational materials and scholarships for needy but brilliant students.

The support, he emphasised, would accelerate the effort to promote education in the Ga community.

He further urged students to prioritise their educational pursuits above other interests in view of becoming the hallmark of excellence for the Ga State in the near future.

The King also entreated parents to prioritise their children’s education by providing them with the needed support and guidance to excel in school.

The celebration also featured other activities including a gift-sharing session, games, musical chess, bouncy castles, and trampolines.

Hundreds of children and adults in the Ga community joined the Ga Mantse to commemorate New Year’s Day.

GNA

